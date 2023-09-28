Better than the store-bought: how to make healthy apple cider vinegar at home

Making apple cider vinegar at home is a simple and rewarding process that allows you to enjoy this delicious product and use it in your cooking. Here are the steps to help you make apple cider vinegar at home.

Read also: How to defrost meat in 10 minutes without a microwave

It should be noted that the main component of vinegar is apple juice, and the alcohol content is determined by the level of sweetness of apples and the amount of sugar added, itvmg.com writes. During the fermentation of vinegar, a white film known as "vinegar uterus" may form at the top of the container. This film has a higher nutrient content than all vinegar and is often used in medicine to treat various problems, such as joint pain and dermatological conditions.

Ingredients:

1 kilogram of apples,

2 tablespoons of sugar,

1.5 litres of water,

cheesecloth.

Method of preparation:

Wash apples thoroughly and, if desired, peel them. Cut them into small pieces and remove the pits and the core. Add sugar and water in a large saucepan (not aluminium). Put the syrup over medium heat and stir until the sugar has completely dissolved in the water and the syrup is clear. Add chopped apples to the syrup and bring to a boil. Boil them for a few minutes. Once the apples are soft, turn off the heat and put the container with the syrup and apples in a dark place, stirring occasionally. After two weeks, strain the mixture through a colander and then through cheesecloth folded in several layers. Pour the resulting liquid into an even larger container, so that it is filled, but does not reach the edges by 7-8 centimetres. Put the container back in a dark and cool place for 14 days. Strain the mixture. Pour the apple cider vinegar into bottles and store it in a cool, dark place.

As a reminder, many people store bread in the fridge, but this is not a good idea. Experts say that bread can spoil faster if it is stored like this.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!