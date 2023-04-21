Loafers, mules, or sandals: Andre Tan named fashionable shoes for spring-summer 2023

Elegant classics, high heels, or just ordinary sneakers. This year's warm season will feature a variety of shoes that will suit any look.

Ukrainian fashion designer and stylist Andre Tan spoke on his Instagram about the footwear fashion trends for the spring-summer 2023 season. According to him, it is worth paying attention to shoes with laces, ties, belts, and other interesting details.

Video of the day

The stylist advised paying attention to shoes with pointed toes. In his opinion, it always looks great, "visually stretches the legs and makes them elegant." "From Cossacks to slingbacks, there are options with pointed toes for every occasion," he added.

Read also: A spectacular addition to the image - what earring models are most popular in 2023

Andre Tan also advises combining leather coats and trench coats, as well as light dresses and shorts with nude boots and flat-soled or heeled boots. "Such shoes will be a great choice for those who want to add bright accents to their look," he says.

You should also pay attention to shoes that contain many different parts: "Pay attention to shoes with unusual ties, laces, and straps. They will make any look more sophisticated and interesting."

The platform will also be in trend - such shoes can be chosen for a sporty style, or worn for evening walks or for going to parties.

"When the spring days get really warm, replace your boots with mules. If you plan to wear them all day long, you should choose options with wide, stable soles, while for evening walks, pairs with stylish heels are suitable," the designer added.

The fashion expert also advised us not to forget about loafers. According to him, they are "especially comfortable, easy to put on, no need to waste time on laces or fasteners."

Read also: Don't do it - stylists named the most unsuccessful color combinations in Clothes

This spring and summer, you shouldn't take out some things that might have been fashionable last season. This is the opinion of Ukrainian stylist and fashion blogger Alina Mikhailenko.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!