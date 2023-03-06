18 occupants eliminated: the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated three boats with Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kherson region

Ukrainian defenders in the Kherson region managed to destroy three boats with Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. It happened near Ostriv Velykyi Potomkin (Potemkin Island) in the Kherson region.

As the Operational Command "South" reported, the enemy continues to use civilian boats to move its sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

"Three civilian motorboats converted by the occupiers along with the sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Ostriv Velykyi Potomkin were sent in a direction known to the whole world. 18 occupiers were demilitarized," the message says.

It is noted that the situation in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces is complex but controlled.

The Command also reported that our defenders in the south managed to significantly reduce the number of enemy military equipment: "Missile and artillery units, carrying out firing tasks according to carefully calibrated coordinates, reduced the enemy's capacity by 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 units of engineering equipment, which the enemy was setting up defenses on the left bank with; 2 observation posts and an ammunition depot were destroyed."

