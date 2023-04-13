A surprisingly effective life hack: Why put sugar in the refrigerator

It is not uncommon for every housewife to encounter an unpleasant smell in the refrigerator. But what to do if there is no orange or other citrus fruits at hand? We offer you an effective life hack using sugar that will help remove the smell from your refrigerator.

At first glance, this method may seem strange, but sugar left in the refrigerator can become wet and stick together, absorbing all the flavors of the products. In fact, sugar can help solve the problem of excess moisture and unpleasant odors in the refrigerator.

Sugar has a unique ability to absorb moisture and odors, so it can be an excellent remedy for these problems. In addition, it is worth noting that sugar can also help products stay fresher for longer.

To use this life hack, you only need a few spoons (or cubes) of sugar and a small container. Just pour sugar into a container and put it in the refrigerator. Change the sugar regularly when it becomes moist and starts to smell bad.

Thus, with the help of sugar, you can effectively combat the unpleasant smell in the refrigerator, get rid of excess moisture, and preserve the freshness of products. Try this simple life hack and enjoy the freshness of your products and the pleasant aroma in your refrigerator.

