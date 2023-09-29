Life hack for parents: How to easily remove marker marks from clothes, furniture, and skin

Crayons and markers are some of the main tools used by students, but sometimes they can be difficult to remove from clothes, furniture, and even skin.

However, OBOZREVATEL has found effective life hacks that will help you get rid of these unpleasant stains without the need for expensive chemicals and a lot of time.

Clothing

Unwanted marker or felt-tip pen stains can appear on school uniforms or any other clothing. To remove them, all you need is a paper towel and hand sanitizer or any liquid containing alcohol. Here are the steps:

Dampen the wipe with the alcohol solution and gently wipe the stain on both sides of the fabric. The alcohol will help to loosen the stubborn substances in the marker. Then wipe the stain again, but this time with a dry cloth to absorb any excess moisture. Continue these steps until the stain is completely removed. Wash the garment by hand or in a washing machine with the appropriate mode selected.

Furniture

If you notice marker stains on fabric furniture, you can use the same method with an alcohol solution and a paper napkin. A clear nail polish will also work, as it contains more chemicals and will help remove stubborn stains. Simply apply a little nail polish to the stain and wipe it off with a tissue.

Skin

If marker stains get on your skin, regular soap or shower gel may not be effective enough. Here are some methods for removing stains:

Use hand sanitizer. Apply it to the desired areas and massage gently, then rinse with water. If the antiseptic doesn't work, use a makeup remover. Apply a little liquid to a cotton pad, gently wipe the stains and rinse with water.

Note that these methods can also be used for leather products, but before doing so, test them on an inconspicuous area so as not to damage the material.

