Chicken nuggets in minutes: a video recipe on how to cook fast food at home

If you like fast food, but don't have time to visit fast food restaurants, you can make "Kyiv Perepichka" and McDonald's-like nuggets at home. In a minimum of time, you will have a delicious dish for a quick snack.

The author of the culinary blog Kate&Nora suggests making "less unhealthy" nuggets that children can eat. For the children's version, they should be baked in the oven rather than fried.

What products are needed:

Chicken fillet - 2 pcs.

Yogurt without filler - 1 tbsp.

Mustard - 1 tsp.

For breading:

2 eggs

100 g of unsweetened corn flakes

100 g of flour

refined oil for frying

"It's hard to find cereal without sugar. If you can't, use coarse breadcrumbs. Otherwise, the nuggets will be sweet," says the author of the recipe.

How to cook it:

Wash and finely chop the chicken fillet, add a spoonful of yogurt and mustard, mix. You can add salt and pepper to your taste.

Grind the flakes. Beat the eggs. Pour the flour into a wide bowl. Form small patties from the chopped fillet and flatten them with your palms. First, dip the future nuggets in flour, then in egg, and only then in cereal.

Put a non-stick frying pan over medium heat, pour in the oil, and add the nuggets. Fry on both sides.

