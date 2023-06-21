Where to put the TV to attract happiness and success

The right placement of the TV in your home can attract good luck and happiness. If you put it in the wrong place, it will destroy the positive energy.

If you don't want to bring bad luck, consider the advice of experts. In particular, they noted that the worst place to install a TV is the bedroom.

It is believed that a black TV screen can block the positive energy of the house and lead to quarrels in the family, constant conflicts and failures. It can also have a bad effect on your financial situation.

According to experts, you shouldn't put a TV in the rooms where other family members sleep. But the most suitable place is the living room.

In turn, the bedroom should have a light atmosphere. This is a place of strength and rest, and it should not be cluttered. It is better to put candles and fresh flowers in the bedroom.

