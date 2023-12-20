Which Ukrainians can receive a subsidy for excessive housing area

Ukrainians who cannot pay for utilities on their own can apply for a subsidy from the state. The law defines the categories of citizens who can receive a housing subsidy for excessive living space.

A housing subsidy for an excessive living space is granted if this is stated in the application. The Pension Fund of Ukraine has explained who is entitled to a subsidy for excessive floor space.

A subsidy for excessive living space can be granted to

disabled non-working persons living alone;

pensioners receiving a pension for length of service, provided they have reached the statutory retirement age.

The social standards for housing, within which the state provides citizens with subsidies for housing and communal services are defined by the Government Resolution No. 409 "On Establishing State Social Standards in the Field of Housing and Communal Services" dated August 06, 2014.

The amount of the subsidy for housing and utility services is determined individually for each household. It depends on the following factors:

the amount of household income;

the amount of expenses for housing and communal services;

the number of people in the household;

social status of the household.

The utility subsidy is accrued from the 1st day of the month in which the application is submitted until the end of the heating season.

To apply for a subsidy, you need to contact the social protection authority at the place of registration. To do this, you must provide the following documents:

application form

a copy of your passport;

a copy of the taxpayer registration number;

a copy of the income statement;

a copy of the family composition certificate;

a copy of the document confirming the ownership of the housing (if any).

