Which of the Ukrainians should submit documents to receive a subsidy for the non-heating season in April

The heating season in Ukraine is coming to an end, and from May 1 to September 30 begins the period when housing subsidies are accrued for the non-heating period. This applies to subsidies for heat supply services, the supply and distribution of natural gas, and electricity.

Read also: Ukraine plans to raise electricity tariffs: when to expect changes

For most recipients of housing subsidies and benefits for the non-heating season, reassignment occurs automatically on the basis of information already available in the Pension Fund of Ukraine, provided that the data on their property status or family composition has not changed.

"If there have been changes, subsidy recipients must provide information about this to the Fund body within 30 days," the PFU informs.

Video of the day

The bodies of the Fund note that citizens must apply for a subsidy for the non-heating period in the following cases:

If the household includes internally displaced persons;

If household members rent residential premises for living and pay for housing and communal services;

If the number of registered persons actually living in the household is less than the number of registered persons;

In the event that a household applies for a housing subsidy for the purchase of liquefied gas, solid and liquid household stove fuel.

Read also: Some Ukrainians can receive 50% more pensions: details

In addition, on the basis of a personal application, a subsidy may be granted if, during the distribution heating season, emergency work was carried out on the heat and gas supply systems, which led to the absence of heating and hot water for more than 5 days, in accordance with the procedure established by law.

In order to receive a subsidy for the non-heating period in the cases mentioned above, citizens must apply to the Pension Fund of Ukraine and submit relevant documents. This can be an application filled out in accordance with the established form and documents confirming the presence of internally displaced persons, rented housing, the actual number of residents, calculation of a subsidy for the purchase of household fuel, if necessary.

Documents for the appointment of housing subsidies must be submitted to the Pension Fund authorities. This can be done in different ways:

By contacting the PFU service center in person;

Send by mail to the address of the PFU body;

Send online, through the PFU electronic services web portal or the Pension Fund mobile application;

You can submit documents to authorized persons of the executive body of the village, settlement, or city council of territorial communities;

By contacting the administrative service centers;

Through the Diya portal.

We will remind you that earlier the pension fund named the categories of Ukrainians who can receive a subsidy even without meeting one of the conditions.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!