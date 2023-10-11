Cosmetologists advise how to care for dry lips in the cold season

Cold weather and too dry indoor air make the skin of the lips thinner and more vulnerable, causing them to crack. Ukr.media suggests that you use coconut oil to protect your lips from drying out.

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that helps to maintain moisture in the skin and prevents dryness and chapping of the lips. You can make a lip balm based on coconut oil and see for yourself. The natural properties of coconut oil make it easy to replace regular lip balms that you usually buy in stores.

Interesting, isn't it? This article contains the best coconut lip balm recipes that will give you soft and healthy lips.

Coconut oil for lips

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that keeps your lips soft and supple. It creates a lipid layer on the skin that reduces water evaporation and prevents dryness.

The oil contains SPF (Sun Protection Factor), which makes it a natural sunscreen, protecting the delicate skin of the lips from the harmful effects of sunlight (note that the SPF of coconut oil is low, from 2 to 8).

Coconut oil has antibacterial properties and prevents the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms on chapped lips.

It soothes the skin and treats chapped lips by relieving inflammation.

Coconut oil stimulates the production of collagen, which helps to restore skin and heal damaged lips.

Recipe for lip balm with coconut oil:

What you need:

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of petroleum jelly

Preparation:

Melt the petroleum jelly by heating it in a pan or water bath. Mix the melted petroleum jelly with the coconut oil. Pour the mixture into a container and place it in the freezer for 20-30 minutes.

You can also use honey instead of petroleum jelly for its moisturizing properties. Mix equal parts honey and coconut oil and store in the freezer in a small container.

