A cow in India befriended a king cobra (funny video)

Friendships between different species of animals can be quite strange. This was proved by another video that appeared on social media - in India, a cow is friends with a cobra.

The footage, which has become very popular, was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

"It's hard to explain. Trust gained through pure love," he captioned the video.

In this footage, you can see how a cow met a king cobra with its hood open. Both animals began to look at each other.

Suddenly, the cow tilts its head toward the cobra, smells it, and starts licking it. The cobra doesn't run away, but seems to be licking the cow's face.

Many social media users called this video strange, and some do not believe in the authenticity of the footage.

