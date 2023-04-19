The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces has already begun in certain areas, - Malyar

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, stated that the counteroffensive actions of the troops have already begun. She emphasized that the counteroffensive cannot be reduced to only active offensive actions, because the goal is to liberate all territories.

Stopping the enemy in his offensive actions is also an important component of counteroffensive measures. Hanna Malyar noted that counteroffensive actions consist of a huge complex of various actions and measures, which include the preparation of people for a complex of actions, the preparation of equipment, people, and reserves, and the formation of certain tactics and action plans.

According to her, such decisions are made in a very short period of time, not in a month or two. Options for counteroffensive actions depend on information about the state of the enemy and our capabilities.

Hanna Malyar emphasized that the Ukrainian military is successfully operating in three directions - Lymanskyi, Avdiivskyi, and Marinskyi, and the enemy cannot advance there. She also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for the complete liberation of the territories every day and that the actions of the troops in the east are already counter-offensive measures.

