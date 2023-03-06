Comedian Shchegel, who fled Ukraine and offended citizens, recorded a video with an apology

Ukrainian comedian Andrii Shchehel, who recently made a scandalous statement about the war in Ukraine and insulted our defenders, has "distinguished himself" again. He called our country "a f*cking circus with drunk morons who have no chance of living a civilized life."

In particular, Shchehel stated: "People are f*cking rats who cannot deny, object, support and do anything... They are totally dependent pi**ers who shake for a pie with a g**m so that they don't have they took away the useless citizenship".

Also, the comedian said that he is not going to return to Ukraine, as it were, because of an insult to Ukrainians.

"I am sincerely grateful to the Ukrainian people, who organized the possibility of obtaining political asylum in a number of countries. I have been there six thousand times and I am ready to never go back there, because fuck it. There is no stronger motivator than the Ukrainian people to not return to Ukraine Ukrainian comedians are underdeveloped bastards, we are North Korea, that's what I think," the stand-up comedian added.

On Monday, March 6, Shchegel made a new statement, but less pathetic. He posted a video appeal on his Instagram.

"The tin is flying. I wrote down the explanation," he commented on his video.

Then the words of Shchegel in direct language:

Dear Ukrainian brothers and sisters, it is time to clarify what has been happening in the public space lately. It's a shame that many media outlets are only interested in clickbait that breeds misunderstanding and hatred.

In no way do I believe that it is a person's choice to die in war, and I mean that Ukrainians consciously choose Ukraine and the desire to fight for it, which, unfortunately, sometimes leads to the death of its best children.

I suggest you watch the interview with Skrypin in full and draw your own conclusions that my words did not contain a single drop of contempt.

I in no way despise all Ukrainians, the last video of my emotional and impulsive speech posted on the Internet in pieces, and completely taken out of context, is only my angry and helpless reaction to endless messages to me, my relatives and friends with predictions of massacre and murder for several days Which just drive you crazy. I apologize to everyone who was hurt by the scandal involving me, provocation is the work of a comedian. But, unfortunately, the search for enemies and the hunt for witches went beyond the limits of reason.

I assure you that I wanted to be frank with you, because I respect you, and I believe that someone who tells an unpleasant truth is much safer than someone who says what people want to hear.

Ukraine has real enemies, and it's definitely not me. Thank you for attention.

