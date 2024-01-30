Martial law and general mobilization will continue in Ukraine until at least February 14, 2024. During this time, men between the ages of 18 and 60 who have been found fit by a military medical commission may be called up for military service. However, there is a category of citizens who can be mobilized under the age of 27 only with their consent.

This was reported by lawyer Rostyslav Kravets in a commentary to ICTV's Fakty. He noted that mobilization is carried out for men aged 18 to 60 years or up to 65 years for the high command.

He emphasized that men aged 18 to 27 can be mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine only if they are considered to be liable for military service. That is, we are talking about people who are in the reserve to man various military formations for a special period.

Meanwhile, men under 27 who have not served in the army and do not have conscript status cannot be mobilized by the Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support. Such citizens can be called up for military service in the Armed Forces only with their consent.

Rostyslav Kravets added that men liable for military service can be mobilized from the age of 18.

