When to plant watermelons and melons in the ground to make them grow

To enjoy sweet watermelons and melons at the end of summer, you need to think about planting them in advance. UaPortal found out when it is best to do this.

Watermelons and melons love the sun and lots of heat. Therefore, you need to wait for the soil to warm up before planting gourds. As a rule, seeds are sown in the evening in warm soil. In Ukraine, gourds can be sown in the second half of April, after preparing the soil well.

Read also: How to protect rice from pests.

The area that is being prepared for growing gourds should be covered with a bag or thick cloth a week before planting. This will warm the soil by several degrees. You can sow at a soil temperature of 15 degrees, and grow at 20 degrees (such conditions can be created in a greenhouse).

Video of the day

When to plant watermelons and melons according to the lunar calendar 2023:

The most favorable days in March: are 2, 29, 30.

Favorable days: 1, 3, 7, 9, 13, 15, 16, 24, 25, 26, 27.

Neutral days: 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, 31.

Undesirable days: March 18.

The most favorable days in April: are the 25, and 26.

Favorable days: 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 27, 30.

Neutral days: 1, 2, 6, 8, 10, 14, 16, 21, 28, 29.

Undesirable days: 15.

The most unfavorable days: are 19, and 20.

As a reminder, we have already written about indoor plants that effectively fight dust.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!