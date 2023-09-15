When to harvest cabbage: tips for gardeners

Not everyone knows when it is time to harvest cabbage. The quality of vegetables depends on the right time of harvest, especially for white and red cabbage, which is grown by many gardeners.

This was reported by UNIAN. It was noted that the variety of cabbage is crucial for harvesting. Early and mid-season varieties are usually harvested in June and August, respectively. In September, it is mainly important to consider medium-late and late varieties.

Early and mid-season varieties:

These cabbage varieties should be harvested 110-135 days after germination. This is usually in September or early October. When harvesting early and mid-season cabbage, look for the following signs:

The heads of cabbage should be smooth and shiny. When you squeeze the cabbage, you hear a characteristic crunch. The upper leaves have a bluish tint. The lower leaves begin to dry and turn yellow.

Late varieties:

Late cabbage should be harvested after all other varieties, but before the air temperature drops below -5 degrees, which roughly corresponds to September or October.

It is important not only to know when to harvest cabbage, but also to do it correctly:

Choose dry and clear weather to harvest kale. When cutting the cabbage, leave about 3 cm from the stalk and a few leaves. After harvesting, dry the heads of cabbage in a warm and dry place. Sort the vegetables - cabbage that is free of rot and damage will last longer.

We added that red cabbage does not differ from white cabbage, so the harvesting time and rules are similar. If you are growing late cauliflower, it is advisable to harvest it by mid-September. The heads should have a diameter of 11-15 cm and weigh between 0.5 and 1 kg, and be firm and dense. Cauliflower should be cut 2 cm below the last leaf.

