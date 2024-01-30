When to add spices to a dish to avoid spoiling it: tips for housewives

Spices are an essential attribute of any cuisine. They give dishes a special flavor and aroma, and can also be good for your health.

However, for spices to reach their full potential, it is important to know when and how to add them. Telegraf writes about this.

When is the best time to add spices?

Usually, spices are added at the end of cooking, when the temperature of the food is already lowered. This helps to preserve most of the nutrients that can be lost when exposed to high temperatures.

However, there are some spices that can be added at the beginning of cooking. For example, bay leaf, coriander, cardamom, and nutmeg. These spices have a tart, rich flavor that is not destroyed by heat.

How to add spices

To maximize the flavor of spices, they must be properly ground. Large pieces of spices may not dissolve in the dish and remain solid.

You can also warm the spices in a dry frying pan before adding them to the dish. This will help them reveal their flavor.

