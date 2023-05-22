Gardeners regularly fertilize the plants on their plots of land so that they grow better and are protected from diseases. It is not necessary to use chemicals for this purpose.

Experienced gardeners prefer natural substances. In particular, coffee grounds and green tea leaves, according to Express.co.uk.

The constant use of chemical fertilizers can be very harmful. Therefore, it is better to use household items.

In particular, green tea leaves are rich in potassium. It is enough to add the used brew to the compost. However, do not add too many leaves, otherwise the compost bin may attract rats.

Coffee grounds, on the other hand, contain several key nutrients needed for healthy soil, including nitrogen, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. Let the grounds dry and then add them to the soil.

The coffee will allow the plants to produce greener, healthier and stronger stems. Mixing coffee grounds with a compost heap is an organic way to significantly improve the condition of plants.

Experts explained that coffee can be used as a natural pesticide. Spreading coffee grounds around plants can make them less susceptible to damage from pests such as slugs.

