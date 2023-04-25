Coffee and greens: what can cause kidney stones

An unhealthy diet can lead to kidney stones and sand in the kidneys. What drinks and foods are better not to consume in large quantities, UaPortal has figured out.

Caffeine

Caffeine is present in coffee, tea, and sweet water. It provokes the accumulation of calcium in the urine. Calcium that does not have time to be excreted turns into calcifications, and then into stones. Therefore, you should not abuse caffeine.

Salt

Consumption of large amounts of salt provokes the formation of kidney stones due to the retention of excess fluid in the body. Keep salt and salt-containing products to a minimum.

Sugar and artificial sweeteners

Foods that contain a lot of sugar increase the likelihood of kidney stones.

Red meat

Meat contains uric acid and purines, which provoke the formation of kidney stones. Eat meat no more than 2 times a week.

Oxalates

Cocoa, parsley, spinach, sorrel, peanuts, and celery contain oxalates. Regular consumption of these foods leads to the formation of bladder and kidney stones.

Caution: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

