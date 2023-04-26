Klopotenko explained the benefits of flaxseed oil and how to use it in cooking

Flax was used by our ancestors. It was used to make fabric, and later it was grown as a food crop. Today, flax has lost its popularity, and for good reason. It is used to produce extremely useful oil that is not inferior to olive oil.

Flaxseed oil is made by pressing ripe and dried flax seeds. It can be safely called a superfood. It has a pleasant nutty flavor and a mild aftertaste.

Benefits of flaxseed oil

Flaxseed oil is very useful for the heart and brain. It is a completely unsaturated fat. This oil contains essential fats that enter our bodies exclusively from food. Flaxseed oil contains lignins, which are antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds. Scientists claim that they reduce the risk of breast cancer. Flaxseed oil also contains thiamine and niacin, which give the skin elasticity and firmness, and smooth out wrinkles.

Video of the day

Read also: How to cook asparagus: tips from Yevhen Klopotenko.

Use in cooking

Flaxseed oil burns at high temperatures, so it is not used for frying. It is better to add it to ready-made dishes. You can make flaxseed oil taste interesting with garlic, chili, and rosemary.

Storage rules

Flaxseed oil should not be stored near the stove or oven. Due to the constant heat, it oxidizes and becomes bitter. Keep it in a cool, dark place or in the refrigerator. When buying oil, pay attention to the date of manufacture and the fact that flaxseed oil is sold exclusively in dark glass bottles.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe of Hetman's borsch according to Yevhen Klopotenko's recipe.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!