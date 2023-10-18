Klitschko announced the date when all residential buildings in Kiev will be connected to the heating system

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced that the process of connecting residential buildings to the heat supply system in the city will be completed by early next week.

According to the mayor, the procedure of connecting houses to heating usually takes about a week, as the system needs time to gain the working capacity. This was announced by the mayor of the capital in the air of the telethon on Tuesday, October 17.

"By the end of this week or the beginning of next week, all residential buildings will have access to the heating system," - emphasized Vitali Klitschko.

About 1,500 residential buildings in Kyiv have already been connected for now, as well as about 1,700 social facilities, including hospitals, schools and kindergartens.

The mayor also said that public utilities will adjust the heating capacity depending on the air temperature.

The beginning of the process of connecting residential buildings to heat in Kiev was announced on October 16. On October 9, heat supply to schools, hospitals and kindergartens began at the request of managers.

