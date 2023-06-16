Cameron Diaz was hated after a video with the contents of her fridge: how the actress angered fans

Famous Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz has been criticised for her Instagram video in which she showed the contents of her fridge. The star's fans did not like the fact that it was filled with plastic containers.

According to the Express, Cameron Diaz decided to share her emotions on Instagram in connection with a successful partnership with the Goop brand, which was founded by another Hollywood star, Gwyneth Paltrow.

The star of Charlie's Angels showed her fans her kitchen and her fridge, which contained bottles of Avaline wine and many plastic containers with salads.

Video of the day

Diaz commented: "When it comes to eating in the summer, I always want something fresh and light - and I love a great salad."

Read also: Five best films Cameron Diaz played in

She then went on to talk about her partnership with Goop: "To create my perfect, delicious, crunchy salad, we infused it with great textures and flavours." She went on to add that the new salad pairs perfectly with her Avaline Sauvignon Blanc wine.

Fans of the actress began to write angry comments to her in the comments section about her being too fond of plastic.

Among the comments are the following:

"You may be shocked to know that we peasants can make our own salads and we don't need to use and waste all this plastic"

"Why does it have to be in a plastic case? It seems to me that you were only thinking about profit, not the planet."

"I buy local organic wine to support small businesses. Celebrities don't need the side hustle. This is pure greed."

Earlier, UAportal explored Cameron Michelle Diaz's unique path in showbiz.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!