Potatoes will stop sprouting during storage if you put one fruit next to it

Potatoes that have green spots or sprouts may contain toxins, so many people discard the sprouts completely if they cannot cut out these areas. However, there is a method to avoid sprouting potatoes during storage.

First of all, you should limit exposure to moisture and sunlight, otherwise the potatoes may begin to shrivel. Also, storing potatoes with an apple can prevent sprouting, according to Express.co.uk.

In addition to delaying the process of sprouting, apples can also extend the shelf life of the fruit thanks to the gases they release. The main reason: ethylene gas.

A substance naturally produced by apples, it is an integral part of the fruit ripening process. Ethylene reduces the rate of carbohydrate metabolism and increases the rate of "breathing" of potatoes, which prolongs their freshness.

However, these benefits are limited to potatoes, as storing apples with other types of fruit can actually speed up the ripening process.

