What one smartphone function should be turned off to save battery power

Mobile phones have become an integral part of our daily lives, allowing us to exchange messages with our loved ones, check e-mail, and bank accounts, read the news, and perform many other tasks at any time.

As we constantly use our gadgets, their battery drains quickly. However, there are simple ways to help us save our phone's battery.

According to the santeplus portal, to get the most out of your mobile phone and save battery power, sometimes it's enough to turn off just one feature. When the battery level is very low, you can turn off the auto-rotate screen feature.

This feature detects phone orientation and movement using the accelerometer, switching the screen from portrait to landscape. However, it can consume too much phone power, so turning off this feature will help save battery power for a few minutes.

To turn off the auto-rotate screen feature, just enter the phone's quick settings by swiping down on the screen. Once the settings panel is displayed, tap the portrait orientation icon to turn off screen rotation.

We remind you that there are certain rules when charging a smartphone from a power bank. Thanks to this, your gadget will function well. Previously, we wrote about one little trick that will help you charge your smartphone much faster and how to save your smartphone cable from breaking.

If the gadget has scratches and scuffs, it is easy to polish the smartphone or tablet screen, but you should do it carefully so as not to damage it. You can easily get rid of scratches on the smartphone screen using toothpaste.

A phone battery can drain quickly due to one common mistake that users make. This causes wear and tear on the components of your gadget.

