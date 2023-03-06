Which pet is right for you according to your zodiac sign: horoscope

A person's month of birth has a great influence on his character and preferences. If some people try to spend their free time actively, others are real homebodies, who can not be persuaded to go for a walk.

That is why it is worth listening to the advice of astrologers when choosing a pet. This will help to avoid mistakes.

Aries love the outdoors, so active dog breeds are exactly what they need for a great time.

Taurus is quiet and balanced, and they should consider a guinea pig or rabbit.

Gemini people like to spend time actively and are very talkative, the best choice for them is a dog or a parrot.

Cancer should consider hamsters or turtles, these animals will brighten up their everyday life.

Cats are suitable for Leo, which "absorb" the negativity and can somewhat calm the short-tempered natives of the sign.

Virgo should choose fish, as a large aquarium will not only be a wonderful decorative element of the interior, but also give a sense of harmony.

A cat or a dog will suit Libra - these pets will bring the natives vibrant emotions that they lack.

Scorpions are very responsible, determined and have a unique taste. That is why they can safely choose to keep snakes or spiders at home.

Sagittarius values freedom and movement. The best choice for them would be a dog that can become a loyal friend.

Aquarius will be fine with the budgerigars that will entertain them with their singing and fun. Another good option is hamsters.

Pisces appreciate tranquility and harmony. That is why fish or turtles will feel great under their care.

Guinea pigs, rabbits, or cats are suitable for Capricorns. These pets will give many bright emotions.

