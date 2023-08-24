What alcohol should not be consumed on a diet: nutritionists' advice

Are you on a diet? Think not only about your food but also about the alcoholic beverages you consume, because excess pounds can be hidden in alcohol.

Drinking alcohol is not only a pleasure but also a problem that slows down the weight loss process. Nutrition expert Iryna Astaficheva said that alcoholic beverages add calories to our daily diet because they contain ethanol, which has 7 calories per gram.

Some diets allow alcohol consumption, but it should be remembered that the calorie content of alcohol can vary depending on the type of drink, its alcohol and sugar content.

Calorie content of some alcoholic beverages:

25 ml of strong alcohol, 40% - 61 kcal

125 ml of champagne, 12% - 89 kcal

330 ml of beer, 5% - 142 kcal

175 ml of wine, 13% - 159 kcal

50 ml Baileys, 17% - 164 kcal

Pina Colada cocktail - from 230 to 500 kcal per serving

Cosmopolitan cocktail - 250 kcal per serving.

These data show that the risk of weight gain from alcoholic beverages depends on their calorie content and composition. Therefore, it is better to choose undiluted pure alcohol rather than cocktails.

