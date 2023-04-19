Which tool will easily remove traces of glue from scotch tape and stickers on the glass

Washing windows can be a real challenge for parents when their children leave stickers on the glass that can be difficult to remove. Also, the tape leaves permanent marks on the windows, which is very inconvenient. But there is one interesting life hack that will help you easily cope with these problems.

With the help of a hand antiseptic, or a hand gel with a similar effect, you can easily remove stickers and traces of tape from glass surfaces. Hand sanitizer contains alcohol, which helps dissolve the glue.

To remove a sticker, just rub an antiseptic into it, leave it for a few minutes, and then scrape off the material in a matter of seconds.

This method of washing windows is very effective and does not require much effort from you. Moreover, disinfectants can be easily found in any home. So, if you have problems with window stickers or tape marks, use this useful life hack and make window cleaning an easy and pleasant process.

