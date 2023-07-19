Clogged bathroom pipes, particularly from hair, can be an unpleasant problem. But according to a study by the Express, there is an interesting and witty life hack that can help you cope with this situation.

Fans of various household tricks have tested and approved the method of unclogging a blockage with hair using a common cosmetic product, depilatory cream. As you know, its main purpose is to remove unwanted hair on the skin, but what prevents it from coping with a similar task in the pipe?

The principle of operation is to apply the depilatory cream to the clogged sink. It is recommended to squeeze out from half to a whole tube of cream, depending on the degree of clogging, and leave it for an hour. After that, rinse the pipe thoroughly with hot water.

It's important to note that this method may take some time, but lovers of cleanliness life hacks recommend using this method to prevent blockages. At the same time, they emphasize the safety of the pipe cream. Since the cream does not harm the skin, they assume that the material from which the pipe is made will not be affected.

In addition to this life hack, social media users have provided several other popular methods of home pipe cleaning, such as a combination of baking soda and white vinegar, salt and plumbing cable. However, in case of severe clogging, it is advised to use special products that can be purchased at any hardware store.

