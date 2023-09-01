What folk method can easily remove scale from a kettle

Regular cleaning of your kitchen appliances is key to ensuring that they function properly and maintain the quality of your food. Don't forget to take care of the kettle, as scale can form in it over time, which negatively affects the quality of the water.

This was reported by Pixel. However, you can easily get rid of scale using a folk method.

To get rid of scale in the kettle, housewives recommend using citric acid. In particular, the cleaning process is very simple and does not take much time.

See also: Do this once a month and your kettle will be perfectly descaled

First, fill the kettle with water and add 2-3 tablespoons of citric acid. Then turn it on and wait for the water to start boiling. When it does, switch it off and let the water cool.

Video of the day

Drain the water, add fresh water and repeat the boiling procedure. It is important to leave the water in the kettle for half an hour or an hour so that the citric acid can have a good effect on the scale. After that, you can drain the water and wash the kettle in the usual way with a sponge and detergent. After that, rinse the kettle thoroughly under running water.

Earlier, we talked about the most efficient ways to descale a kettle.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!