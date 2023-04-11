Which types of coffee are the most useful and which are the most harmful: the nutritionist's explanation

The variety of coffee drinks is impressive. Each species has its own unique taste. The usefulness of the drink depends on the method of preparation, as well as the amount of syrup, cream, and sugar.

Nutritionist Svitlana Fus told about which coffee is the most harmful and which is the most useful on her Instagram page.

Which coffee is the most useful?

"Probably many people will have their first cup this morning with this drink. After all, coffee, in addition to its pleasant taste and aroma, gives a boost of energy. You need to approach the consumption of coffee according to the rule - "everything is good in moderation". And for coffee to be useful, in addition to moderation in use, it is also necessary to correctly choose and prepare it," says the expert.

Fus advises buying coffee beans. Since the melena loses some of its aromas, the tastiest will be ground right before brewing. It is also recommended to avoid solubility, which is obtained as a result of complex industrial processes.

Which coffee is the most harmful?

Experts came to the conclusion that among different types of coffee, 3 in 1 type coffee or instant cappuccino in bags is considered the worst. It contains a large amount of sugar, harmful fats and emulsifiers, which can be negative for health, in particular for liver function, notes the nutritionist.

On the other hand, natural coffee in moderation can be beneficial for the body. Coffee beans contain bitterness and antioxidants that can have a positive effect on health. However, adding milk and cream to coffee can reduce the activity of antioxidants and make it difficult for the body to absorb them, experts warn.

How to make coffee correctly

Making coffee is a responsible process that can affect the quality and benefits of the drink. One of the secrets of successful coffee brewing is avoiding boiling water. According to the nutritionist, coffee loses not only its taste but also useful substances when the water is heated to boiling. In particular, finely ground coffee contains more harmful substances and essential oils with useful antioxidants can be destroyed at high temperatures.

Regarding the choice of utensils for brewing coffee, it is recommended to use glass or high-quality stainless steel vessels. They are considered the safest and most non-toxic materials.

In addition, the nutritionist recommends avoiding such a popular method of preparing coffee as pouring boiling water over the grounds. This method may contain large amounts of diterpenes, such as cafestol and kahweol, which can increase the level of "bad" cholesterol in the blood and negatively affect liver function.

Experts recommend using paper filters to prepare coffee, as they help avoid the effects of cafestol and kahweol. This allows valuable polyphenols, which are contained in coffee beans and have antioxidant properties, to pass into the drink without obstacles, experts explain.

In addition, it is important to correctly determine the time of coffee consumption. An expert in dietetics notes that it is necessary to drink coffee with caution. It can irritate the mucous membrane of the stomach, so it is not recommended to use it on an empty stomach. You should also avoid drinking coffee together with meat and other foods that contain iron, as this can affect its absorption by the body.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

