A tumble dryer can quickly solve the problem of lack of space for drying clothes and make them dry quickly. UaPortal will tell you what should not be put in the dryer. This can damage clothes or the machine itself and even lead to a fire.

Items made of plastic and rubber

Items made of rubber can melt when exposed to high temperatures in the dryer. This can block the ventilation opening of the appliance and cause a fire. Therefore, always check the labels on your clothes to make sure they are suitable for drying in the tumble dryer.

Clothes after dry cleaning



Substances used to dry clean clothes can release toxic fumes when exposed to high temperatures. This is not only harmful to people and pets, but can also damage the tumble dryer. Also, do not dry items that have been treated with fabric softeners, stain removers or other chemicals.

Soft toys, down jackets, sleeping bags

Items filled with foam or other synthetic materials, such as soft toys, sleeping bags, down jackets or pillows, should not be tumble dried. The same applies to items with natural down or feathers. The filling could melt or catch fire, which could damage the machine. These items should be air dried and shaken occasionally to distribute the filling evenly.

Clothing stained with grease

Clothes stained with oil or grease can damage the dryer's heating element and even cause a fire. This could include rags used for cleaning the kitchen or garage. Such items should be washed separately using special grease removers and dried in the air.

Clothes made of some natural fibers

Delicate fabrics such as wool, silk or cashmere can change size or be damaged when dried in a tumble dryer. They should be air-dried, laid out horizontally, and only after they can they be transferred to a clothesline or drying rack. To speed up the process, you can place a dehumidifier next to these items.

Items with metal parts

Items such as underwired bras, clothing with metal buttons or zippers and items with metal buttons or rivets should not be tumble dried. They may cause a fire. These items can only be dried in the machine after removing all metal elements, if possible.

