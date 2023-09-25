What things can not be stored on the balcony: it can be dangerous

In most apartments, the balcony is used as a storeroom for storing various things that are rarely used by the owners. But this is an extremely wrong approach to this space.

Some of these things are not only useless, but also potentially dangerous to store on the balcony. The publication "Telegraf" talks about things that absolutely cannot be stored on the balcony.

1. Gas cylinders and explosives

Gas cylinders and pyrotechnics can cause fire and explosion at any time. Therefore, it is forbidden to store them on the balcony. Gas cylinders should be stored in a dark, dry place out of direct sunlight, but never on a balcony. The same prohibition applies to pyrotechnics, the use of which is prohibited in most countries, including Ukraine.

2. Flammable liquids

Gasoline, gas, acetone and other chemicals should not be stored on the balcony, as they can cause fire. If you really need these substances in your home, you should store them in the right containers and in a place where they will be protected from direct sunlight.

3. Building materials

Some building materials, such as plaster and cement, can become unusable if exposed to moisture and sunlight. Therefore, it is better to avoid storing them on the balcony.

4. Garbage

Keeping garbage on the balcony is a bad practice that causes unpleasant odors and attracts rodents and insects that can carry infections.

5. Food products

Even if the balcony seems like an ideal place to store food, temperature fluctuations and sunlight can affect the taste and quality of food, as well as contribute to the development of bacteria and unpleasant odors.

6. Furniture made of natural wood and paper

Storing interior items made of natural wood on the balcony can lead to deformations, cracks and deterioration of their appearance due to changes in temperature, humidity and sunlight. Therefore, it is better to avoid storing documents, photos and books on the balcony, as they may fade or become moldy from humidity.

7. Bicycles and scooters

Even small means of transportation, such as bicycles and scooters, are not recommended to be stored on the balcony, as moisture can damage some of their parts.

8. Shoes and clothes

Storing out-of-season shoes and clothes on the balcony is not the best idea, as high humidity can cause mold to form and spoil things.

