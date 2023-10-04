What boots will be in fashion in fall 2023: 7 trendy models
The world's catwalks offer fashionistas seasonal classics - lace-up boots, chelsea boots, which are a favorite from previous years, made in the main color of the year - red and many others.
Radiotrack writes about it.
Pointed toe
Length to the knee or over the knee
Red color
With lacing
Chelsea
Cowboy style
Jockey style
