What boots will be in fashion in fall 2023: 7 trendy models

The world's catwalks offer fashionistas seasonal classics - lace-up boots, chelsea boots, which are a favorite from previous years, made in the main color of the year - red and many others.

Pointed toe

Length to the knee or over the knee

Red color

With lacing

Chelsea

Cowboy style

Jockey style

