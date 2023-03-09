What work should be done in the garden in March: tips

March is the time to prepare the garden for the spring and summer season. This month can be important for many plants in your garden, as it allows you to prepare them for active growth and flowering in the following months. Below are some tips to help you take care for plants in the garden in March.

Read also: Lunar sowing calendar for March: what days are best for planting plants in the garden

Clean the garden of leaves and other debris. This will allow your plants to receive more light and air, which will contribute to their health;

Prepare the soil for planting. At this time, you can add compost and other organic fertilizers to the ground;

Plant some vegetables and fruits. In March, you can plant such plants as potatoes, carrots, onions, garlic, asparagus and berries;

Video of the day

Choose proper care for trees and bushes. In March, you can prune and plant fruit trees and shrubs;

Protect your plants from pests and diseases. During this period, it is important to check the plants for pests and diseases and, if necessary, apply protective measures;

Do not forget about watering. In March, the plants do not need much water yet, but you should check the soil for moisture and provide the plants with enough water.

Caring for plants in the garden in March is an important part of preparing for the spring-summer season. This will allow you to enjoy healthy and beautiful plants in your garden and achieve a rich harvest.

Earlier, we wrote about a little-known life hack that will help accelerate the growth of tomato and pepper seedlings, as well as how to fertilize the soil to achieve a rich harvest.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!