What foods should be consumed in spring to replenish the body with vitamins

In spring, our body especially needs support, and vitamins can be an indispensable aid in this regard. Let's take a closer look at which vitamins are especially important for our health at this time of year.

Read also: A treasure trove of vitamins: how to grow wild garlic at home

Vitamin C: Sea buckthorn, apples, black currants, cabbage, kiwi, legumes and citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C;

Sea buckthorn, apples, black currants, cabbage, kiwi, legumes and citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C; Vitamin D: Contained in egg yolk, caviar, liver, milk and butter, nuts and fish oil;

Contained in egg yolk, caviar, liver, milk and butter, nuts and fish oil; Vitamin B1: You can replenish your reserves by eating buckwheat, rice or wheat porridge;

You can replenish your reserves by eating buckwheat, rice or wheat porridge; Vitamin B2: The vitamin is found in fish products, meat, eggs, milk, cereals and yeast. The daily dose of vitamin B2 is found in two eggs;

Video of the day

Vitamin E: Your diet should include rose hips, olive oil and egg yolk;

Your diet should include rose hips, olive oil and egg yolk; Vitamin A: To replenish your vitamin A supply, you should eat pumpkin, beetroot, carrots, apricots, tomatoes, nettles, corn, bell peppers and red peppers.

Caution: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

Earlier, nutritionists named plants that should be consumed daily because they contain many vitamins and nutrients.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!