What vegetables should not be boiled and fried: nutritionist's explanation

Nutritionist Snizhana Voroshilova said that some vegetables should not be heat treated. That's because it loses healthy substances.

On her Instagram, she explained that the cabbage family is well known for its content of glucosinolates (GL), whose secondary metabolites are perceived by the scientific community as antioxidant and anti-cancer compounds. They are found in all types of cabbage and are very beneficial for health.

The cabbage family includes not only cabbage, but also arugula, wasabi, horseradish, mustard, radish, radish, turnip, and all types of cabbage (broccoli, cauliflower, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, white cabbage, red cabbage, Savoy cabbage, kale, and others).

They contain various GLs, which are produced from amino acids. These compounds are located in the cell and are inactive until it is destroyed.

"For example, when we cut or chew radish or cabbage, we damage the cells and the enzyme myrosinase converts GL into ITC (isotocyanates). Remember this characteristic odor. This is the smell of sulfur-containing compounds," the nutritionist explained.

How not to cook vegetables

According to the nutritionist, if these products are subjected to heat treatment, the nutrients in the vegetables are almost completely destroyed.

"So, yes, it pains me to watch you boil broccoli or make some kind of broccopizza out of it," Voroshilova said.

"It is best to steam or blanch these vegetables. If your gastrointestinal tract allows, you can eat a fresh cabbage salad.

"That's why you don't see stewed cabbage very often, but fresh cabbage is very common," the nutritionist emphasized.

