What 4 products will clean the toilet to perfect whiteness: a simple life hack

Despite efforts to take care of the toilet and keep it clean, limestone deposits still appear on its surface, which is extremely difficult to remove in the usual way. To get rid of this unpleasant phenomenon, you usually have to use very aggressive chemicals.

However, there are alternative methods of cleaning from limescale that can be easily done at home. One of these methods consists of only four components, is very easy to prepare, and produces impressive results. It can make plumbing fixtures white and spotless.

To prepare this remedy, you need to mix mustard powder, citric acid, and potato starch in one container. Add one tablespoon of each ingredient. These components can dissolve limescale and rust by acting as an abrasive.

Next, add hydrogen peroxide to the mixture. As a result, you will get a thick slurry.

Using a sponge, apply the resulting paste to the surface of the toilet bowl and remove minor dirt.

In order to get rid of stubborn dirt that did not disappear during the first application of the paste, soak thick paper towels in the mixture and apply them to the dirt for half an hour. After this time, all the dirt should dissolve.

After half an hour, remove the towels. If necessary, you can rub the surface with the same leaves. But as a rule, this is not required.

