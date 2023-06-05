What kind of mother are you by zodiac sign? Horoscope will reveal all the secrets: check yourself

A horoscope can tell you everything about us. It reveals our personality, passion for certain things, and determines our career path. The zodiac sign can also indicate how a woman feels about motherhood.

Some can devote themselves completely to children, they are cordial and patient. Others tend to be self-centered and do not participate in the upbringing of children. Read more!

Aries

You know how to please and support your children. You always come up with new activities for them and take care of their development. Children never get bored with you. However, you can be very demanding and expect children to fulfill your ambitions. You are annoyed by their failures, and you can demand too much.

Video of the day

Taurus

You are a master of self-control. It is almost impossible to get you out of balance. You are a real keeper of the home and can create a friendly atmosphere for children, taking care of their mental development. Sometimes you are overprotective and cannot allow children to be independent.

Gemini

You have the soul of a child, so you get along easily with your children. You will love to spend time with them and willingly participate in their activities. However, there are times when you are more of a friend than a mother. You may not always be able to see that your child needs guidance. Be more vigilant.

Cancer

You love your children and are ready to make the greatest sacrifices for them. You dream of a big family. You have a need to take care of someone. You are ready to give others everything. However, remember that you cannot neglect yourself.

Leo

Motherhood is not the most important goal in life. You are much more focused on your career and living in luxury. You have no room for clutter and scattered toys. As a mother, you let your children do whatever they want, and you don't really care what happens to them.

Virgo

You are a perfectionist, and that's how you approach parenting. You are focused on education and want your children to have the best of everything. You won't allow chocolate before dinner or cake after brushing your teeth. You like to plan time. Focus more on your children's emotions. Sometimes it's enough to give them a hug instead of planning another trip.

Libra

A Libra mother is a fashionable mother. You follow trends and forums dedicated to motherhood. You know all the new products and are eager to test them on your children. Remember, however, that a child is not a new handbag and you should not impose all the most fashionable Instagram trends on them.

Scorpio

You love your children madly. This love limits you. You feel the need to control every aspect of their lives and don't give them any freedom. Even when your children turn 30, you still feel obligated to check every aspect of their lives. Give yourself some slack sometimes, otherwise your children will run away from you for the rest of their lives.

Sagittarius

You skillfully combine motherhood with a passion for travel. You infect your children with an interest in exploring the far corners of the world. You stimulate their curiosity and desire to learn new things. On the other hand, you cannot understand their moods, you are tired of children's complaints and sometimes get angry.

Capricorn

You are a well-organized and prepared mother. You have everything planned. You want your children to be strong and resistant to the evils of this world. However, you sometimes forget about maternal emotions. Sometimes it's good to just hug your child and let them cry.

Aquarius

You are not really a mom, you feel more like a friend. You won't be in the role of cook, cleaner, or teacher, you enjoy playing with children much more than taking serious care of them. Sometimes you take your children to their grandparents and enjoy a free weekend alone.

Pisces

You have a huge heart and you love taking care of children. You are sensitive and caring. You value honesty in raising children and always try to talk to them about everything.

As UAportal previously reported, astrologers have named two of the most evil zodiac signs that are capable of terrible revenge

At the same time, there are people who easily manage others and achieve great heights in their careers. They have all the leadership qualities, gain credibility in society and earn a lot, which allows them to be called the best leaders.