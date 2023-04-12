What spice will help get rid of harmful insects and snails in the garden

Mustard powder is a simple and affordable tool for pest control in the garden or in the summer cottage. The main advantage of mustard powder is that it effectively repels insects and snails, but does not harm other plants and animals.

Read also: Hot pepper and mustard: how to get rid of slugs in the garden

Some ways to use mustard powder in the fight against pests in the garden or in the yard are as follows:

Control of the Colorado Beetle: To prepare a solution against the Colorado beetle, mix 200 g of mustard powder with hot water in a bucket and add 5 tablespoons of 9% vinegar and 50 g of grated dish soap. After the infusion, filter the solution through cheesecloth and spray the plants once a week in dry weather and after rains; Fighting snails and slugs: To prevent the appearance of snails and slugs on plants, you can sprinkle the mustard powder around the bushes, like dusting the ground. The mustard powder will burn them and make them avoid their favorite places; Fighting cabbage moths: To prepare a solution against cabbage moths, mix 1 cup of mustard powder and 1 cup of tobacco dust in 10 liters of water. Cover the container with a lid and set it aside for three days. After the infusion, strain the solution through cheesecloth and water the beds and between the rows at intervals of ten days; Fighting onion powdery mildew: To avoid the appearance of onion powdery mildew, before planting onions in the pits, it is necessary to add ash and mustard powder in a ratio of 3:1. After the onion grows by 5 cm, the same mixture should be poured between the rows. This procedure can be repeated at an interval of two weeks.

We suggest learning about humane methods for scaring off moles that have chosen your garden.

We remind you that various rodents in the vegetable garden cause serious damage. However, experts have named cheap and simple methods that will help get rid of rats and other pests forever. Despite the damage that rats cause, they also spread potentially dangerous diseases.

Video of the day

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!