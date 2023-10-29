Hair care in adulthood requires compliance with certain rules and usually involves the purchase of additional products to maintain healthy curls, Ukr.Media reports.

Hormonal changes affect the condition of skin, nails, and hair. The impact on hair can be particularly rapid, with many women 50+ experiencing increased hair loss and general weakening.

The main problems with hair in older age are associated with reduced nutrition of the hair follicles and dryness. Therefore, it is important to ensure intensive moisturizing of the hair, starting with the use of a suitable shampoo and shampooing procedure.

It's best to use a moisturizing shampoo in conjunction with a protein shampoo. This will help to retain moisture in the hair and prevent the appearance of porosity associated with the loss of protein structures in hair follicles.

Protein shampoos contain keratin, collagen, and elastin. They may also include natural ingredients such as licorice extract, wheat protein, or milk proteins. Sometimes they are also called protein or strengthening shampoos, so you should look for these names on the labels.

