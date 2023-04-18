How to make hydrangea change color: folk methods

Hydrangea is actually an amazing plant that can change its color depending on the acidity of the soil. At the same time, flowers can be of different colors on one bush.

For example, in more acidic soil, hydrangea flowers will be blue or blue, if the soil has a neutral Ph, then the flowers will be white or beige. Alkaline soil will cause hydrangea to turn pink or lilac.

Gardeners say that in order for hydrangea bushes to be colorful, you can change the acidity of the soil separately under each bush.

Read also: Luxurious flowering will please the eye: when and how to plant marigolds

Video of the day

Solutions with kefir, potassium permanganate, and vinegar can be used to change the color of hydrangea petals. If you want to experiment, it is important to remember that the white tree-like large-leaved hydrangea practically cannot be "dyed". So these hacks won't work on her.

How to paint a hydrangea

For a blue color - increase the acidity of the soil. It can be a solution of vinegar (a liter of vinegar to two buckets of water), which should be poured under the bush every two days. You can feed the bush with kefir diluted in water (1 to 5). You can paint a flower almost blue with citric acid (dissolve a sachet in three liters of water). You can use a fertilizer with a low phosphorus content and a high potassium content.

For a pink or even red color, choose manure and ash infusion for fertilizer. Dolomite flour, lime, or chalk will also help. And also - mineral fertilizer, which includes potassium, nitrogen, and calcium.

Read also: How often to water tulips so that they bloom longer

Potassium permanganate will dye hydrangeas blue. Flowers are watered with a weak solution of this drug up to twice a week.

A solution of "Iron vitriol" (1 teaspoon per 7 liters of water) with regular watering will give a beautiful purple tone to the flower petals. Tin cans, nails, metal shavings, or even old horseshoes can be buried under hydrangea bushes before planting.

Experts note that dyeing hydrangea flowers with "folk" methods gives results late, but if you want to speed up the process, then choose special fertilizers in stores.

We suggest you learn how to protect tomatoes easily from pests.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!