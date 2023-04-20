How to protect radishes from cruciferous flea: tips from experienced gardeners

Radish is one of the most demanding crops in the garden, like many other plants, it can be affected by pests. One of the most common pests is the cruciferous flea.

To protect radishes from this pest, you can use simple methods that gardener Yulia Spasibova shares on her YouTube channel.

If the radish is eaten by a cruciferous flea, then small holes may appear on the leaves, resembling punctures with a toothpick. This pest is the main enemy of radish. But it can be easily and quickly dealt with.

First of all, Julia suggests covering the bed with agro fiber immediately after planting to protect the leaves from the cruciferous flea. In addition, there is another effective way to fight this pest - radishes can be sprinkled with ash or tobacco dust. These methods will help protect radishes from pests and get a luxurious harvest in the future.

We will remind you that in the spring the sowing season begins, nature revives, and insects return with it. Some of them, such as ants, can harm your plants, so they must be dealt with. How to do it, read in our material.

