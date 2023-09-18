How to charge iPhone 4 times faster: two useful settings

Modern iPhones are impressive with charging speed, but there are always simple ways to use charging time even more efficiently, especially if it is needed urgently and time is short.

Technical experts provide two simple tips that can reduce the charging time of your iPhone by almost four times, writes the Daily Mail. All you have to do is change two settings in the settings. Let's figure out how to do it.

Turn on Airplane mode: Airplane mode suspends all cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and radio on your phone when you're not using it. These features can drain your iPhone in the background, even when you're not using it. To enable Airplane Mode, simply go to Settings on your iPhone and find the Airplane Mode option at the top of the list of settings. Turn it on and your iPhone will stop wasting energy on unnecessary functions. Enable "Low Charge Mode": This option allows you to speed up charging by turning off some power-efficient background processes. To do this, go to "Settings", find "Battery" and turn on "Low battery mode".

According to tech experts, these two simple steps will allow you to charge your iPhone up to 90% in just an hour and a half. Remember to turn off these modes when you no longer need them to return to the full functionality of your device.

