How to dye grey hair at home: what colour to choose

Dealing with grey hair has always been a pressing issue. After all, everyone can get grey hair, regardless of age. Some people try to disguise grey hair. In particular, this can be done with hair dye. However, today there are a number of natural ways to help preserve the natural beauty of hair and get rid of grey hair, avoiding chemical dyes.

UAportal will tell you about methods that will help get rid of grey hair. In particular, preserving the natural beauty of hair and maintaining its health is becoming an increasingly relevant topic in the world of beauty and personal care. There are optimal solutions for everyone, and the choice depends on the individual characteristics of each person.

In turn, you can paint over grey hair with dye. For this, chestnut and dark brown are the best shades to hide grey hair. A muted copper palette also looks impressive. However, you should consult a master for high-quality and optimal colour matching.

If you are looking for alternative methods, natural vegetable dyes such as henna and basma are worth considering. They are ideal for those who do not have much grey hair. Natural dyes are applied to the hair, giving it a natural shade, however, their duration of action is shorter compared to chemical dyes. As for the time interval between procedures, it is recommended to perform natural colouring every 2-3 weeks.

Earlier, we talked about a variety of methods to help temporarily hide grey hair. In addition, many of the methods are natural.

