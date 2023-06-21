How to preserve zucchini caviar for the winter: an easy recipe

Zucchini caviar is a simple preservation that even a beginner can make. Many people are interested in how to make zucchini caviar for the winter so that it tastes better than the one you can buy in the store. Yulia Prokhoda, a finalist of "MasterChef. Professionals", shared her original recipe for zucchini caviar.

Ingredients:

Zucchini - 3 kg;

Carrots - 1.5 kg;

Onions - 750 g;

Oil - 1.5 cups;

Tomato paste - 1.5 cups;

Sugar - 7.5 tablespoons;

Water - 3/4 cup;

Salt - 3 tablespoons;

Method of preparation:

Rinse and peel the vegetables; Cut the zucchini and onions into small cubes or thin slices. Grate the carrots on a coarse grater; Put the vegetables in a large saucepan, add water and simmer over medium heat until tender; Remove the vegetables from the heat. Let the juice drain and puree with a blender until smooth; Return the vegetable mixture to the saucepan, add the tomato paste, sugar, salt and oil. Stir everything together, bring to a boil and cook for another 10-15 minutes; Put the hot caviar into sterilized jars and close them with sterile lids. Turn the jars upside down. Let the caviar cool in this position and store it in a cool place.

