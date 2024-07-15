With heat waves becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, it is important to know how to protect yourself and your loved ones. The temperature is expected to rise in Ukraine starting July 15, so you should be prepared for the possible consequences.

Daily video

Experts advised on how to protect yourself from heat stroke. The experts also warned against rash actions in the desire to cool down.

Avoid exposure to the sun

It is best to avoid going outside during the hottest hours of the day. If this is not possible, you should make sure to apply sunscreen, wear a hat, and take regular breaks in the shade or indoors to avoid overheating. Light and loose clothing will also help keep you cool.

Humidity is your ally

There are many ways to cool your skin in the heat. Wetting your T-shirt and keeping it moist, buying a cooling spray, or taking a cool shower will help you avoid overheating. You can quickly cool your body by dipping your hands or feet in cold water.

Drink enough water

In hot weather, it is important to drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine. Isotonic sports drinks will help you restore the loss of salt and sugar. Symptoms of dehydration, such as dry mouth, dizziness, and headaches, can lead to heat exhaustion. If the condition worsens, seek medical attention.

Limit alcohol consumption

Alcohol contributes to dehydration, which can be especially dangerous in the heat. Drinking alcohol also affects sleep quality, which is already difficult to ensure in high temperatures. Drink in moderation and choose water or other soft drinks.

Light snacks

In the heat, it is better to eat light and well-balanced meals. Vegetables and fruits with a high water content, such as cucumbers, strawberries, and celery, will help keep you hydrated. You should also pay attention to foods with a high liquid content, such as soups and stews.

Limit physical activity

Avoid intense physical activity during the heat, especially during the hottest hours of the day. Drink plenty of water and take more breaks during exercise. After exercise, take a cool shower to cool down.

Keep your home cool

Keeping your home cool is an important aspect during a heat wave, especially at night when temperatures remain high. Use fans, air conditioners, and other means of cooling the premises to ensure a comfortable sleep.

Symptoms of heat stroke

Heat can seriously affect health, so it's important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion occurs due to the loss of fluids, salt, and sugar, and heat stroke occurs when your body temperature rises to dangerous levels. If you experience symptoms such as confusion, headache, nausea, or muscle cramps, you should immediately cool the victim and seek medical attention.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!