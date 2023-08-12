How to remove permanent marker stains from a sofa and other textiles: a life hack for parents

If you have a little artist in your home, almost everything around you can become their canvas: from wallpapered walls and furniture to even a leather sofa or armchair. Every tool available is suitable for colouring, whether it's ballpoint pens or even permanent markers, which can be difficult to remove.

Even the young daughter of TikTok blogger Claire Edwards chooses this method of drawing. Her mum has also developed her own life hack for cleaning up after the kid's art, which she shared with her subscribers.

"This is just fantastic," the blogger describes her video. In the video, you can see a brown leather armchair that has been completely painted with a permanent marker. Even the little artist who created this masterpiece is present in the frame.

Next, Claire takes a sunscreen spray for the skin, applies it generously to the stained chair, leaves it on for a few seconds, and easily washes off the permanent marker. At the time of writing, the number of views of this fascinating life hack has exceeded one million.

Users in the comments express their admiration for how easy it is to remove marker traces using this method. Some also share their own life hacks. Among other effective remedies to combat this problem, the first place is occupied by medical alcohol. Commenters also share their experience of using nail and hair polish removers.

