How to remove mould from wooden furniture: simple tips

Mould can naturally develop on the surface of natural wood due to its fungus-friendly properties. Also, when wooden objects, such as furniture, are exposed to high humidity for a long time, this can lead to the development of fungal damage.

It is necessary to take measures to remove mould and restore wooden surfaces. OBOZREVATEL offers some natural recommendations to combat this phenomenon using environmentally friendly ingredients.

Wooden surfaces can be affected by various types of mould fungi. If you find black mould, it is recommended to contact a professional, as this type is the most difficult and potentially dangerous to remove on your own. In other cases, you can try to cope with the task yourself.

Before working on mould removal, be sure to wear protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, and a face shield or respirator to avoid getting fungal spores into your respiratory tract. Additionally, it is recommended that you dry the contaminated furniture thoroughly and use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter to collect mould particles. If possible, clean outdoors by placing plastic wrap under the items.

We recommend using a special solution for cleaning wooden surfaces from mould. Mix warm water with a little dishwashing liquid in a spray bottle. Shake the bottle thoroughly before use to mix the solution and gently spray it onto the surface of the furniture. Use a soft brush or cloth to scrub the soiled areas, then use paper towels to remove any residual liquid and foam. If the mould has not penetrated deeply into the wood, this step may be sufficient.

White vinegar is an effective remedy against mould fungi. To prepare a natural remedy, mix vinegar and warm water in a 1:1 ratio in a spray bottle. Spray the affected surfaces with this solution and leave it on for a while. After that, use paper towels to remove any remaining liquid and mould.

