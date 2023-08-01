How to remove fleas from the house: instructions

Every family can face trouble when insects appear in the house, while fleas cause the greatest discomfort. After all, they start biting everyone they meet.

To help you get rid of these parasites, UAportal will share tips to help remove fleas from your home.

Given the rapid reproduction and spread of fleas in the house, it is important to choose products that will repel them. For the treatment of surfaces in the room, you should use products with a pungent odour, as these insects do not like them These include:

Essential oils based on eucalyptus, mint or clove. A mixture of chopped garlic and brewer's yeast. Peel of any citrus fruit (orange, lemon, tangerine). Salt scattered on the floor. A concentrated vinegar solution that has a pungent aroma. Chemicals from stores.

It should be noted that before using any flea remover, it is important to choose effective and safe products.

Video of the day

Read also: The three best homemade fruit fly traps to get rid of them once and for all

While to successfully remove fleas from the house, you need:

Regularly treat not only the pet that has been found to have fleas, but also other pets. Wash the bedding on which the animal rests in hot water every week, which kills the eggs and larvae of the parasites. Vacuum the floor, rugs and sofas with beds regularly, as fleas often hide in floor crevices and furniture. Use flea sprays and other flea repellents throughout the home, especially in crevices on the floor, behind or under furniture. Before treating the room, clear it of furniture and carpets as much as possible, wipe or spray all corners thoroughly and leave it to air for several hours.

As a reminder, the kitchen often suffers from attacks by fruit flies, midges and flies. However, there is a way to lure uninvited guests into homemade traps without using store-bought chemical repellent sprays.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!