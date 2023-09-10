How to remove a broken key from a lock: a life hack with a pen
The situation when the key breaks in the lock can happen to anyone. If you find yourself in such an unpleasant situation and can't call a locksmith, there is a simple life hack that will help you remove the broken key from the lock.
This method will help you remove a broken key without damaging the lock, the Telegraph reports. After that, you can contact a master to make a new key according to the sample you received. Remember to do this process carefully, observing all necessary safety measures.
Here's how to do it:
- You will need a ballpoint pen. Remove the stem from the pen before starting the process.
- Gently warm the tip of the pen. Remember to take precautions to avoid burns and fire.
- Once the ballpoint pen tip is warmed up, press it firmly against the visible tip of the broken off key that is left in the lock.
- Wait a few seconds for the melted end of the pen to stick to the broken key.
- Pull the key fragment out of the keyhole with a sharp movement.
