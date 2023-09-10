How to remove a broken key from a lock: a life hack with a pen

The situation when the key breaks in the lock can happen to anyone. If you find yourself in such an unpleasant situation and can't call a locksmith, there is a simple life hack that will help you remove the broken key from the lock.

This method will help you remove a broken key without damaging the lock, the Telegraph reports. After that, you can contact a master to make a new key according to the sample you received. Remember to do this process carefully, observing all necessary safety measures.

Here's how to do it:

You will need a ballpoint pen. Remove the stem from the pen before starting the process. Gently warm the tip of the pen. Remember to take precautions to avoid burns and fire. Once the ballpoint pen tip is warmed up, press it firmly against the visible tip of the broken off key that is left in the lock. Wait a few seconds for the melted end of the pen to stick to the broken key. Pull the key fragment out of the keyhole with a sharp movement.

